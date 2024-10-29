South32 Advances With Strategic Stock Buy-Back Plan

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced an update on its daily share buy-back program, as disclosed on major stock exchanges including the ASX, JSE, and LSE. The diversified mining company, known for its focus on sustainable resource development, continues to optimize its portfolio towards commodities critical for a low-carbon future. This move may interest investors looking at companies committed to sustainability and market resilience.

