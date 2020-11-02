World Markets

South Sudan president names Dier Tong Ngor as central bank governor

Reuters
South Sudan's president Salva Kiir has named Dier Tong Ngor as the new central bank governor, replacing Jamal Wani Abdalla, state-run television said in a broadcast.

No reason was given for the move to replace Wani, who was appointed in January. Ngor previously worked as the bank's governor.

