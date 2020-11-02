South Sudan president names Dier Tong Ngor as central bank governor

JUBA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Sudan's president Salva Kiir has named Dier Tong Ngor as the new central bank governor, replacing Jamal Wani Abdalla, state-run television said in a broadcast.

No reason was given for the move to replace Wani, who was appointed in January. Ngor previously worked as the bank's governor.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman )

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.