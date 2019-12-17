World Markets

South Sudan president, ex-rebel leader agree to form unity government - President Kiir

Denis Dumo Reuters
South Sudan's president Salva Kiir said he and the country's main former rebel leader reached a deal on Tuesday to form a long-delayed unity government.

Kiir and Riek Machar, who is now opposition leader, met over the past three days in the capital Juba to resolve outstanding disputes that prevented the formation of a coalition government in time for a Nov. 12 deadline.

There were international concerns that war could resume over the disputes.

Last month, the two leaders bought time by delaying the government's formation for 100 days beyond that deadline.

