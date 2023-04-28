South State (SSB) Declares $0.50 Dividend

South State said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $67.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in South State. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 78,015K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for South State is 88.48. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.09% from its latest reported closing price of 67.50.

The projected annual revenue for South State is 1,869MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,146K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,134K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,649K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 40.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,950K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9.30% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

