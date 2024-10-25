News & Insights

South State price target raised to $112 from $110 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on South State (SSB) to $112 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results. The firm continues to see upside from “well-managed” expenses, the potential for additional LLR releases and the benefits of the liability-sensitive balance sheet into year-end 2025.

