South State price target raised to $112 from $110 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on South State (SSB) to $112 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results. The firm continues to see upside from “well-managed” expenses, the potential for additional LLR releases and the benefits of the liability-sensitive balance sheet into year-end 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SSB:
- SouthState Reports Growth and Strong Acquisition Support
- South State reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90, consensus $1.64
- SouthState Corporation (SSB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- South State initiated with a Neutral at Citi
- SouthState Corporation Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Release and Call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.