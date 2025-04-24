SOUTH STATE Earnings Results: $SSB Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUTH STATE ($SSB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $630,640,000, beating estimates of $618,297,255 by $12,342,745.

SOUTH STATE Insider Trading Activity

SOUTH STATE insiders have traded $SSB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE R BROOKS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,904 shares for an estimated $759,440

WILLIAM E V MATTHEWS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,531 shares for an estimated $707,241

DANIEL E BOCKHORST (Chief Credit Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000

G STACY SMITH purchased 3,100 shares for an estimated $290,160

JANET P FROETSCHER purchased 2,717 shares for an estimated $250,018

JEAN E DAVIS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $221,220

SARA ARANA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $200,652

SOUTH STATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of SOUTH STATE stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTH STATE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

SOUTH STATE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SSB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens set a target price of $105.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $103.0 on 10/28/2024

