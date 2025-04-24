SOUTH STATE Earnings Results: $SSB Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUTH STATE ($SSB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $630,640,000, beating estimates of $618,297,255 by $12,342,745.
SOUTH STATE Insider Trading Activity
SOUTH STATE insiders have traded $SSB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENEE R BROOKS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,904 shares for an estimated $759,440
- WILLIAM E V MATTHEWS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,531 shares for an estimated $707,241
- DANIEL E BOCKHORST (Chief Credit Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000
- G STACY SMITH purchased 3,100 shares for an estimated $290,160
- JANET P FROETSCHER purchased 2,717 shares for an estimated $250,018
- JEAN E DAVIS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $221,220
- SARA ARANA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $200,652
SOUTH STATE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of SOUTH STATE stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,141,636 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,569,949
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 696,014 shares (+2221.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,239,472
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 606,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,310,844
- FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 418,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,584,132
- FMR LLC added 379,602 shares (+307.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,762,806
- STATE STREET CORP added 335,068 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,332,564
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 306,022 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,443,068
SOUTH STATE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
SOUTH STATE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SSB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 04/02/2025
- Russell Gunther from Stephens set a target price of $105.0 on 10/29/2024
- Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $103.0 on 10/28/2024
