South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

South State Corporation (SSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.08, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $74.08, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.10 and a 83.28% increase over the 52 week low of $40.42.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.24%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 23.3% over the last 100 days. QABA has the highest percent weighting of SSB at 2.52%.

