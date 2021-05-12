South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

South State Corporation (SSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.9, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $86.9, representing a -6.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.26 and a 114.99% increase over the 52 week low of $40.42.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.07%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSB as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 28.92% over the last 100 days. BOUT has the highest percent weighting of SSB at 5.32%.

