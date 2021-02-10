South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

South State Corporation (SSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SSB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $80.46, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.35 and a 99.06% increase over the 52 week low of $40.42.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 50.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSB at 10000%.

