South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

South State Corporation (SSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.81, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $60.81, representing a -30.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.10 and a 50.45% increase over the 52 week low of $40.42.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.26%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

