South State Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - South State Corp (SSB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.08 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $115.06 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, South State Corp reported adjusted earnings of $219.28 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

South State Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.08 Mln. vs. $115.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $1.50 last year.

