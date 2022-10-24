South Plains Financial's (NASDAQ:SPFI) investors will be pleased with their respectable 84% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) share price is up 78% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 21% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, South Plains Financial achieved compound earnings per share growth of 31% per year. The average annual share price increase of 21% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.42.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of South Plains Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for South Plains Financial the TSR over the last 3 years was 84%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that South Plains Financial rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That falls short of the 23% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand South Plains Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for South Plains Financial (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

