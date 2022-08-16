South Plains Financial (SPFI) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, South Plains Financial (SPFI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SPFI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
SPFI has rallied 11.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SPFI could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider SPFI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch SPFI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
