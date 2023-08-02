South Plains Financial (SPFI) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from the latest reported closing price of 26.85 / share.

South Plains Financial Declares $0.13 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $26.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPFI is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 5,351K shares. The put/call ratio of SPFI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 292K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 1.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 239K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 214K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 210K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 22.38% over the last quarter.

South Plains Financial Background Information

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

