South Plains Financial (SPFI) Declares $0.13 Dividend

South Plains Financial said on October 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPFI is 0.04%, an increase of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 5,563K shares. The put/call ratio of SPFI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Plains Financial is 30.22. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of 26.39.

The projected annual revenue for South Plains Financial is 218MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 361K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 24.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 292K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 237K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 204K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 4.41% over the last quarter.

South Plains Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

