South Plains Financial (SPFI) Declares $0.13 Dividend

South Plains Financial said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 11.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPFI is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 5,351K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Plains Financial is $27.88. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.88% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14.

The projected annual revenue for South Plains Financial is $218MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 88,902.50% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 66K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 14.36% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 16K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 11.48% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 37.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 30.73% over the last quarter.

South Plains Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

