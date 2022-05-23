South Plains Financial (SPFI) Announces $15M Share Buyback Plan

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $15 million worth of SPFI’s outstanding common stock.



The new buyback plan will begin when the existing stock repurchase program (announced on Nov 1, 2021) expires due to the depletion of funds previously allocated to the company and will conclude on May 21, 2023, subject to earlier termination or extension.



In November 2021, the company’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million worth of the company’s outstanding common stock, with an expiration date of Nov 6, 2022. Currently, the existing plan has $1.6 million worth of shares remaining for repurchase.



Supported by its earnings strength and robust capital position, South Plains Financial has been enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. In addition to having a sustainable repurchase program, the company regularly pays dividends.



The latest dividend was announced on Apr 21, 2022, when the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share. The dividend was paid out on May 16 to shareholders of record as of May 2.



On Jan 20, 2022, SPFI hiked its quarterly dividend by 22.2% to 11 cents per share from 9 cents. The dividend was paid out on Feb 14 to shareholders of record as of January 31.



So far this year, shares of SPFI have lost 17.1% compared with a 12.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Share Buyback Plans of Other Finance Companies

A couple of days ago, Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC announced that its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 1 million shares of FFIC’s outstanding stock. The buyback program, effective immediately, has no expiration date and is in addition to the existing authorization. Under the existing plan, FFIC repurchased 0.4 million shares in the first quarter.



Valley National Bancorp VLY announced a share repurchase plan. The company’s board of directors approved a stock repurchase program for up to 25 million shares of VLY. The authorization to repurchase will expire on Apr 25, 2024.



Notably, Valley National terminated its 2007 stock repurchase program.

