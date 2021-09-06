South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) shareholders have earned a 64% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) share price is 62% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 34% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year South Plains Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 98%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 62% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about South Plains Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.85.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SPFI Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for South Plains Financial the TSR over the last 1 year was 64%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

South Plains Financial shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 64% over the last twelve months, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.2% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with South Plains Financial (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like South Plains Financial better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

