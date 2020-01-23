South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPFI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPFI was $20.79, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.29 and a 31.42% increase over the 52 week low of $15.82.

SPFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

