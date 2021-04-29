South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.56, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPFI was $22.56, representing a -10.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.08 and a 97.03% increase over the 52 week low of $11.45.

SPFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SPFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports SPFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.23%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

