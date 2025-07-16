South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

South Plains Financial reported a net income of $14.6 million for Q2 2025, marking significant growth year-over-year.

South Plains Financial, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting net income of $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024. The company experienced a net interest margin of 4.07% and a return on average assets of 1.34%. Total loans held for investment increased to $3.10 billion, reflecting organic growth, while deposits decreased slightly to $3.74 billion due to seasonal factors. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains healthy capital ratios and credit quality, positioning itself for continued growth, particularly in expanding its lending capabilities in new markets. CEO Curtis Griffith expressed confidence in capitalizing on future opportunities through a strong community-based deposit franchise and ongoing recruitment of experienced lenders.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, demonstrating strong financial performance.

Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability per share.

The net interest margin increased to 4.07%, a positive sign of the company's ability to manage its interest income relative to interest expenses effectively.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.25%, down from 0.57% the previous year, reflecting stronger asset quality and credit management.

Deposit levels decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential liquidity issues or loss of customer confidence.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million, significantly higher than $420 thousand in the previous quarter, suggesting increased risk in the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income decreased to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, down from $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in revenue diversification and reliance on net interest income.

What are the second quarter financial results for South Plains Financial, Inc.?

South Plains reported a net income of $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.86 in Q2 2025, up from $0.72 in Q1 2025.

What is the current loan portfolio size of South Plains?

As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment totaled $3.10 billion.

What was the net interest margin for South Plains in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.07%, compared to 3.81% in Q1 2025.

When will South Plains Financial host its conference call?

The conference call will take place on July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653 .

. NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

$SPFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



LUBBOCK, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights









Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024.



Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 214 basis points, compared to 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 and 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024.



Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 1.16% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.07% for the second quarter of 2024.



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.70 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $26.05 as of March 31, 2025 and $24.15 as of June 30, 2024.



The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2025 were 18.17%, 13.86%, and 12.12%, respectively.







Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid second quarter results highlighted by steady margin expansion, continued loan growth despite high levels of loan payoffs, which were expected, and healthy capital levels that continued to build through the quarter. Additionally, we believe the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained solid through the quarter. We believe that we are in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves and are pursuing a strategy to increase the assets of the Bank primarily focused on expanding our lending capabilities. Our community-based deposit franchise continues to provide a stable, lower-cost funding source for loan growth across our markets and our team has done a terrific job growing our loan portfolio over the last five years. We believe that we have opportunities to accelerate that growth by further expanding our lending platform and adding experienced commercial lenders who share our culture and values, and who can bring high quality customer relationships to the Bank. We recruited several experienced lenders in the Dallas market during the second quarter and will continue to add talent in the quarters to come as we expand our reach and continue to work to take market share.”







Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2025









Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025, which is 5 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2025 and 29 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2024. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to a full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.





Interest income was $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 from the first quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $3.3 million in loan interest income and an increase of $888 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was due primarily to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and growth of $20.0 million in average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $69.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and an increase of average loans of $12.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.3 million in loan interest income.





Interest expense was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $237 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $237 thousand increase was primarily as a result of a $21.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 42 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $151.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.







Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value stabilized in the second quarter of 2025 after declining in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $523 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies.





Noninterest expense was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $513 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025 was largely the result of an increase of $267 thousand in personnel expenses and $144 thousand in increased professional service expenses. The $971 thousand increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $509 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments.







Loan Portfolio and Composition







Loans held for investment were $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase of $23.1 million, or 3.0% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced broadly across the portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $52.6 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of three loans totaling $49.1 million. As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment increased $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024.







Deposits and Borrowings







Deposits totaled $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024. Deposits decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 from March 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $114.4 million, or 3.2%, at June 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025 and $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal decrease of $73.7 million in public fund deposits, partially offset by organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.







Asset Quality







The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 of $2.5 million, compared to $420 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to an increase in specific reserves, net charge-off activity, increased loan balances, and several credit quality downgrades.





The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.40% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.40% as of June 30, 2024.





The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024.







Capital







Book value per share increased to $27.98 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $12.2 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 34 basis points to 9.98% during the second quarter of 2025.







Conference Call







South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at





https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events





.





A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754259. The replay will be available until July 30, 2025.







About South Plains Financial, Inc.







South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit





https://www.spfi.bank





for more information.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.





We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.







Available Information







The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under





www.spfi.bank





and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at





www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases





). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.





The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.









Contact:





Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary













(866) 771-3347

















investors@city.bank

























Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.



















South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

























As of and for the quarter ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Selected Income Statement Data:



































































Interest income





$





64,135













$





59,922













$





61,324













$





61,640













$





59,208













Interest expense









21,632

















21,395

















22,776

















24,346

















23,320













Net interest income









42,503

















38,527

















38,548

















37,294

















35,888













Provision for credit losses









2,500

















420

















1,200

















495

















1,775













Noninterest income









12,165

















10,625

















13,319

















10,635

















12,709













Noninterest expense









33,543

















33,030

















29,948

















33,128

















32,572













Income tax expense









4,020

















3,408

















4,222

















3,094

















3,116













Net income









14,605

















12,294

















16,497

















11,212

















11,134















Per Share Data (Common Stock):



































































Net earnings, basic





$





0.90













$





0.75













$





1.01













$





0.68













$





0.68













Net earnings, diluted









0.86

















0.72

















0.96

















0.66

















0.66













Cash dividends declared and paid









0.15

















0.15

















0.15

















0.14

















0.14













Book value









27.98

















27.33

















26.67

















27.04

















25.45













Tangible book value (non-GAAP)









26.70

















26.05

















25.40

















25.75

















24.15













Weighted average shares outstanding, basic









16,231,627

















16,415,862

















16,400,361

















16,386,079

















16,425,360













Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive









16,886,993

















17,065,599

















17,161,646

















17,056,959

















16,932,077













Shares outstanding at end of period









16,230,475

















16,235,647

















16,455,826

















16,386,627

















16,424,021















Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





470,496













$





536,300













$





359,082













$





471,167













$





298,006













Investment securities









570,000

















571,527

















577,240

















606,889

















591,031













Total loans held for investment









3,098,978

















3,075,860

















3,055,054

















3,037,375

















3,094,273













Allowance for credit losses









45,010

















42,968

















43,237

















42,886

















43,173













Total assets









4,363,674

















4,405,209

















4,232,239

















4,337,659

















4,220,936













Interest-bearing deposits









2,740,179

















2,826,055

















2,685,366

















2,720,880

















2,672,948













Noninterest-bearing deposits









998,759

















966,464

















935,510

















998,480

















951,565













Total deposits









3,738,938

















3,792,519

















3,620,876

















3,719,360

















3,624,513













Borrowings









111,799

















110,400

















110,354

















110,307

















110,261













Total stockholders’ equity









454,074

















443,743

















438,949

















443,122

















417,985















Summary Performance Ratios:



































































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.34





%













1.16





%













1.53





%













1.05





%













1.07





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









13.05





%













11.30





%













14.88





%













10.36





%













10.83





%









Net interest margin



(1)











4.07





%













3.81





%













3.75





%













3.65





%













3.63





%









Yield on loans









6.99





%













6.67





%













6.69





%













6.68





%













6.60





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits









2.91





%













2.93





%













3.12





%













3.36





%













3.33





%









Efficiency ratio









61.11





%













66.90





%













57.50





%













68.80





%













66.72





%











Summary Credit Quality Data:



































































Nonperforming loans





$





10,463













$





6,467













$





24,023













$





24,693













$





23,452













Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment









0.34





%













0.21





%













0.79





%













0.81





%













0.76





%









Other real estate owned





$





535













$





600













$





530













$





973













$





755













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.25





%













0.16





%













0.58





%













0.59





%













0.57





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment









1.45





%













1.40





%













1.42





%













1.41





%













1.40





%









Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)









0.06





%













0.07





%













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.10





%



























As of and for the quarter ended

















June 30









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Capital Ratios:



































































Total stockholders’ equity to total assets









10.41





%













10.07





%













10.37





%













10.22





%













9.90





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)









9.98





%













9.64





%













9.92





%













9.77





%













9.44





%









Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets









13.86





%













13.59





%













13.53





%













13.25





%













12.61





%









Tier 1 capital to average assets









12.12





%













12.04





%













12.04





%













11.76





%













11.81





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets









18.17





%













17.93





%













17.86





%













17.61





%













16.86





%

















(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024





































Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Assets















































































Loans





$





3,094,558









$





53,894













6.99





%









$





3,082,601









$





50,579













6.60





%









Debt securities - taxable









508,508













4,700













3.71





%













533,553













5,285













3.98





%









Debt securities - nontaxable









152,202













1,015













2.67





%













155,408













1,022













2.64





%









Other interest-bearing assets









456,818













4,747













4.17





%













225,720













2,545













4.53





%























































































Total interest-earning assets











4,212,086













64,356













6.13





%













3,997,282













59,431













5.98





%









Noninterest-earning assets









166,763





































171,472















































































































Total assets







$





4,378,849

































$





4,168,754















































































































Liabilities & stockholders’ equity















































































NOW, Savings, MMDA’s





$





2,326,779













15,890













2.74





%









$





2,221,427













17,652













3.20





%









Time deposits









438,697













4,172













3.81





%













392,778













3,977













4.07





%









Short-term borrowings









18













-













0.00





%













3













-













0.00





%









Notes payable & other long-term borrowings









-













-













0.00





%













-













-













0.00





%









Subordinated debt









64,031













835













5.23





%













63,845













835













5.26





%









Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









46,393













735













6.35





%













46,393













856













7.42





%























































































Total interest-bearing liabilities











2,875,918













21,632













3.02





%













2,724,446













23,320













3.44





%









Demand deposits









990,343





































960,106

































Other liabilities









63,679





































70,854

































Stockholders’ equity









448,909





































413,348















































































































Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity







$





4,378,849

































$





4,168,754













































































































Net interest income

















$





42,724

































$





36,111





















Net interest margin



(2)



































4.07





%





































3.63





%

















(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.









(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























For the Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024





































































Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Assets















































































Loans





$





3,084,563









$





104,471













6.83





%









$





3,048,569









$





99,519













6.56





%









Debt securities - taxable









509,431













9,392













3.72





%













543,817













10,796













3.99





%









Debt securities - nontaxable









152,716













2,029













2.68





%













155,831













2,046













2.64





%









Other interest-bearing assets









421,899













8,606













4.11





%













262,345













6,020













4.61





%























































































Total interest-earning assets











4,168,609













124,498













6.02





%













4,010,562













118,381













5.94





%









Noninterest-earning assets









169,222





































177,882















































































































Total assets







$





4,337,831

































$





4,188,444















































































































Liabilities & stockholders’ equity















































































NOW, Savings, MMDA’s





$





2,314,562













31,401













2.74





%









$





2,253,704













35,649













3.18





%









Time deposits









440,297













8,488













3.89





%













383,816













7,643













4.00





%









Short-term borrowings









11













-













0.00





%













3













-













0.00





%









Notes payable & other long-term borrowings









-













-













0.00





%













-













-













0.00





%









Subordinated debt









64,008













1,670













5.26





%













63,822













1,670













5.26





%









Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









46,393













1,468













6.38





%













46,393













1,717













7.44





%























































































Total interest-bearing liabilities











2,865,271













43,027













3.03





%













2,747,738













46,679













3.42





%









Demand deposits









962,557





































959,219

































Other liabilities









64,875





































70,856

































Stockholders’ equity









445,128





































410,631















































































































Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity







$





4,337,831

































$





4,188,444













































































































Net interest income

















$





81,471

































$





71,702





















Net interest margin



(2)



































3.94





%





































3.60





%

















(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.









(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























As of

















June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024









































Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





60,400













$





54,114













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









410,096

















304,968













Securities available for sale









570,000

















577,240













Loans held for sale









17,182

















20,542













Loans held for investment









3,098,978

















3,055,054













Less: Allowance for credit losses









(45,010





)













(43,237





)









Net loans held for investment









3,053,968

















3,011,817













Premises and equipment, net









51,329

















52,951













Goodwill









19,315

















19,315













Intangible assets









1,417

















1,720













Mortgage servicing rights









25,134

















26,292













Other assets









154,833

















163,280













Total assets





$





4,363,674













$





4,232,239











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





998,759













$





935,510













Interest-bearing deposits









2,740,179

















2,685,366













Total deposits









3,738,938

















3,620,876













Short-term borrowings









1,352

















—













Subordinated debt









64,054

















63,961













Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









46,393

















46,393













Other liabilities









58,863

















62,060













Total liabilities









3,909,600

















3,793,290















Stockholders’ Equity































Common stock









16,230

















16,456













Additional paid-in capital









90,268

















97,287













Retained earnings









407,822

















385,827













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(60,246





)













(60,621





)









Total stockholders’ equity









454,074

















438,949













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,363,674













$





4,232,239



































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024

































































Interest income:























































Loans, including fees





$





53,886









$





50,571









$





104,456









$





99,503









Other









10,249













8,637













19,601













18,432









Total interest income









64,135













59,208













124,057













117,935











Interest expense:























































Deposits









20,062













21,629













39,889













43,292









Subordinated debt









835













835













1,670













1,670









Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









735













856













1,468













1,717









Other









-













-













-













-









Total interest expense









21,632













23,320













43,027













46,679









Net interest income









42,503













35,888













81,030













71,256











Provision for credit losses











2,500













1,775













2,920













2,605









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









40,003













34,113













78,110













68,651











Noninterest income:























































Service charges on deposits









2,098













1,949













4,239













3,762









Mortgage banking activities









3,606













3,397













5,719













7,342









Bank card services and interchange fees









3,771













4,052













7,150













7,113









Other









2,690













3,311













5,682













5,901









Total noninterest income









12,165













12,709













22,790













24,118











Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and employee benefits









19,708













19,199













39,149













38,187









Net occupancy expense









3,972













4,029













7,999













7,949









Professional services









1,874













1,738













3,604













3,221









Marketing and development









919













860













1,824













1,614









Other









7,070













6,746













13,997













13,531









Total noninterest expense









33,543













32,572













66,573













64,502











Income before income taxes











18,625













14,250













34,327













28,267









Income tax expense









4,020













3,116













7,428













6,259











Net income







$





14,605









$





11,134









$





26,899









$





22,008































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Loan Composition









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























As of

















June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024









































Loans:































Commercial Real Estate





$





1,085,309









$





1,119,063









Commercial - Specialized









379,068













388,955









Commercial - General









620,934













557,371









Consumer:





























1-4 Family Residential









589,935













566,400









Auto Loans









258,193













254,474









Other Consumer









63,589













64,936









Construction









101,950













103,855











Total loans held for investment







$





3,098,978









$





3,055,054































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Deposit Composition









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























As of

















June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024









































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





998,759









$





935,510









NOW & other transaction accounts









1,244,023













498,718









MMDA & other savings









1,072,010













1,741,988









Time deposits









424,146













444,660











Total deposits







$





3,738,938









$





3,620,876































South Plains Financial, Inc.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























For the quarter ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Pre-tax, pre-provision income























































































Net income





$





14,605













$





12,294













$





16,497













$





11,212













$





11,134













Income tax expense









4,020

















3,408

















4,222

















3,094

















3,116













Provision for credit losses









2,500

















420

















1,200

















495

















1,775













Pre-tax, pre-provision income





$





21,125













$





16,122













$





21,919













$





14,801













$





16,025































As of

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Tangible common equity



































































Total common stockholders’ equity





$





454,074













$





443,743













$





438,949













$





443,122













$





417,985













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









(20,732





)













(20,884





)













(21,035





)













(21,197





)













(21,379





)











































































Tangible common equity







$





433,342













$





422,859













$





417,914













$





421,925













$





396,606















































































Tangible assets



































































Total assets





$





4,363,674













$





4,405,209













$





4,232,239













$





4,337,659













$





4,220,936













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









(20,732





)













(20,884





)













(21,035





)













(21,197





)













(21,379





)











































































Tangible assets







$





4,342,942













$





4,384,325













$





4,211,204













$





4,316,462













$





4,199,557













































































Shares outstanding









16,230,475

















16,235,647

















16,455,826

















16,386,627

















16,424,021













































































Total stockholders’ equity to total assets









10.41





%













10.07





%













10.37





%













10.22





%













9.90





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets









9.98





%













9.64





%













9.92





%













9.77





%













9.44





%









Book value per share





$





27.98













$





27.33













$





26.67













$





27.04













$





25.45













Tangible book value per share





$





26.70













$





26.05













$





25.40













$





25.75













$





24.15











