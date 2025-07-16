Stocks
SPFI

South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

July 16, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

South Plains Financial reported a net income of $14.6 million for Q2 2025, marking significant growth year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

South Plains Financial, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting net income of $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024. The company experienced a net interest margin of 4.07% and a return on average assets of 1.34%. Total loans held for investment increased to $3.10 billion, reflecting organic growth, while deposits decreased slightly to $3.74 billion due to seasonal factors. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains healthy capital ratios and credit quality, positioning itself for continued growth, particularly in expanding its lending capabilities in new markets. CEO Curtis Griffith expressed confidence in capitalizing on future opportunities through a strong community-based deposit franchise and ongoing recruitment of experienced lenders.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, demonstrating strong financial performance.
  • Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability per share.
  • The net interest margin increased to 4.07%, a positive sign of the company's ability to manage its interest income relative to interest expenses effectively.
  • The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.25%, down from 0.57% the previous year, reflecting stronger asset quality and credit management.

Potential Negatives

  • Deposit levels decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential liquidity issues or loss of customer confidence.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million, significantly higher than $420 thousand in the previous quarter, suggesting increased risk in the loan portfolio.
  • Noninterest income decreased to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, down from $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in revenue diversification and reliance on net interest income.

FAQ

What are the second quarter financial results for South Plains Financial, Inc.?

South Plains reported a net income of $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.86 in Q2 2025, up from $0.72 in Q1 2025.

What is the current loan portfolio size of South Plains?

As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment totaled $3.10 billion.

What was the net interest margin for South Plains in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.07%, compared to 3.81% in Q1 2025.

When will South Plains Financial host its conference call?

The conference call will take place on July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653.
  • NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 78,645 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,604,722
  • INVESCO LTD. added 72,269 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,549
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 31,300 shares (+319.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,036,655
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 28,467 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,827
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 24,707 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,295
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 20,900 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $692,208
  • BAILARD, INC. added 18,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,032

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPFI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPFI forecast page.

$SPFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



LUBBOCK, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.


  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024.


  • Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 214 basis points, compared to 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 and 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024.


  • Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024.


  • Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 1.16% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.07% for the second quarter of 2024.


  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.70 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $26.05 as of March 31, 2025 and $24.15 as of June 30, 2024.


  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2025 were 18.17%, 13.86%, and 12.12%, respectively.



Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid second quarter results highlighted by steady margin expansion, continued loan growth despite high levels of loan payoffs, which were expected, and healthy capital levels that continued to build through the quarter. Additionally, we believe the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained solid through the quarter. We believe that we are in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves and are pursuing a strategy to increase the assets of the Bank primarily focused on expanding our lending capabilities. Our community-based deposit franchise continues to provide a stable, lower-cost funding source for loan growth across our markets and our team has done a terrific job growing our loan portfolio over the last five years. We believe that we have opportunities to accelerate that growth by further expanding our lending platform and adding experienced commercial lenders who share our culture and values, and who can bring high quality customer relationships to the Bank. We recruited several experienced lenders in the Dallas market during the second quarter and will continue to add talent in the quarters to come as we expand our reach and continue to work to take market share.”




Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2025




Net Interest Income



Net interest income was $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025, which is 5 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2025 and 29 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2024. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to a full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.



Interest income was $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 from the first quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $3.3 million in loan interest income and an increase of $888 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was due primarily to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and growth of $20.0 million in average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $69.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and an increase of average loans of $12.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.3 million in loan interest income.



Interest expense was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $237 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $237 thousand increase was primarily as a result of a $21.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 42 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $151.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.




Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense



Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value stabilized in the second quarter of 2025 after declining in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $523 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies.



Noninterest expense was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $513 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025 was largely the result of an increase of $267 thousand in personnel expenses and $144 thousand in increased professional service expenses. The $971 thousand increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $509 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments.




Loan Portfolio and Composition



Loans held for investment were $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase of $23.1 million, or 3.0% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced broadly across the portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $52.6 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of three loans totaling $49.1 million. As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment increased $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024.




Deposits and Borrowings



Deposits totaled $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024. Deposits decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 from March 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $114.4 million, or 3.2%, at June 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025 and $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal decrease of $73.7 million in public fund deposits, partially offset by organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.




Asset Quality



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 of $2.5 million, compared to $420 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to an increase in specific reserves, net charge-off activity, increased loan balances, and several credit quality downgrades.



The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.40% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.40% as of June 30, 2024.



The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024.




Capital



Book value per share increased to $27.98 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $12.2 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 34 basis points to 9.98% during the second quarter of 2025.




Conference Call



South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at


https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events


.



A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754259. The replay will be available until July 30, 2025.




About South Plains Financial, Inc.



South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit


https://www.spfi.bank


for more information.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.



We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.




Available Information



The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under


www.spfi.bank


and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at


www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases


). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.



The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.




















Contact:
Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary


(866) 771-3347




investors@city.bank




Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.


South Plains Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands, except share data)




As of and for the quarter ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Selected Income Statement Data:














Interest income
$
64,135


$
59,922


$
61,324


$
61,640


$
59,208

Interest expense

21,632



21,395



22,776



24,346



23,320

Net interest income

42,503



38,527



38,548



37,294



35,888

Provision for credit losses

2,500



420



1,200



495



1,775

Noninterest income

12,165



10,625



13,319



10,635



12,709

Noninterest expense

33,543



33,030



29,948



33,128



32,572

Income tax expense

4,020



3,408



4,222



3,094



3,116

Net income

14,605



12,294



16,497



11,212



11,134


Per Share Data (Common Stock):














Net earnings, basic
$
0.90


$
0.75


$
1.01


$
0.68


$
0.68

Net earnings, diluted

0.86



0.72



0.96



0.66



0.66

Cash dividends declared and paid

0.15



0.15



0.15



0.14



0.14

Book value

27.98



27.33



26.67



27.04



25.45

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

26.70



26.05



25.40



25.75



24.15

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

16,231,627



16,415,862



16,400,361



16,386,079



16,425,360

Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive

16,886,993



17,065,599



17,161,646



17,056,959



16,932,077

Shares outstanding at end of period

16,230,475



16,235,647



16,455,826



16,386,627



16,424,021


Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:














Cash and cash equivalents
$
470,496


$
536,300


$
359,082


$
471,167


$
298,006

Investment securities

570,000



571,527



577,240



606,889



591,031

Total loans held for investment

3,098,978



3,075,860



3,055,054



3,037,375



3,094,273

Allowance for credit losses

45,010



42,968



43,237



42,886



43,173

Total assets

4,363,674



4,405,209



4,232,239



4,337,659



4,220,936

Interest-bearing deposits

2,740,179



2,826,055



2,685,366



2,720,880



2,672,948

Noninterest-bearing deposits

998,759



966,464



935,510



998,480



951,565

Total deposits

3,738,938



3,792,519



3,620,876



3,719,360



3,624,513

Borrowings

111,799



110,400



110,354



110,307



110,261

Total stockholders’ equity

454,074



443,743



438,949



443,122



417,985


Summary Performance Ratios:














Return on average assets (annualized)

1.34
%


1.16
%


1.53
%


1.05
%


1.07
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.05
%


11.30
%


14.88
%


10.36
%


10.83
%

Net interest margin

(1)

4.07
%


3.81
%


3.75
%


3.65
%


3.63
%

Yield on loans

6.99
%


6.67
%


6.69
%


6.68
%


6.60
%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.91
%


2.93
%


3.12
%


3.36
%


3.33
%

Efficiency ratio

61.11
%


66.90
%


57.50
%


68.80
%


66.72
%


Summary Credit Quality Data:














Nonperforming loans
$
10,463


$
6,467


$
24,023


$
24,693


$
23,452

Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment

0.34
%


0.21
%


0.79
%


0.81
%


0.76
%

Other real estate owned
$
535


$
600


$
530


$
973


$
755

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.25
%


0.16
%


0.58
%


0.59
%


0.57
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment

1.45
%


1.40
%


1.42
%


1.41
%


1.40
%

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)

0.06
%


0.07
%


0.11
%


0.11
%


0.10
%






























































































































































As of and for the quarter ended



June 30




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Capital Ratios:














Total stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.41
%


10.07
%


10.37
%


10.22
%


9.90
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.98
%


9.64
%


9.92
%


9.77
%


9.44
%

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

13.86
%


13.59
%


13.53
%


13.25
%


12.61
%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

12.12
%


12.04
%


12.04
%


11.76
%


11.81
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

18.17
%


17.93
%


17.86
%


17.61
%


16.86
%


(1)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024







Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Assets

















Loans
$
3,094,558

$
53,894


6.99
%

$
3,082,601

$
50,579


6.60
%

Debt securities - taxable

508,508


4,700


3.71
%


533,553


5,285


3.98
%

Debt securities - nontaxable

152,202


1,015


2.67
%


155,408


1,022


2.64
%

Other interest-bearing assets

456,818


4,747


4.17
%


225,720


2,545


4.53
%




















Total interest-earning assets

4,212,086


64,356


6.13
%


3,997,282


59,431


5.98
%

Noninterest-earning assets

166,763








171,472

























Total assets
$
4,378,849







$
4,168,754

























Liabilities & stockholders’ equity

















NOW, Savings, MMDA’s
$
2,326,779


15,890


2.74
%

$
2,221,427


17,652


3.20
%

Time deposits

438,697


4,172


3.81
%


392,778


3,977


4.07
%

Short-term borrowings

18


-


0.00
%


3


-


0.00
%

Notes payable & other long-term borrowings

-


-


0.00
%


-


-


0.00
%

Subordinated debt

64,031


835


5.23
%


63,845


835


5.26
%

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

46,393


735


6.35
%


46,393


856


7.42
%




















Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,875,918


21,632


3.02
%


2,724,446


23,320


3.44
%

Demand deposits

990,343








960,106






Other liabilities

63,679








70,854






Stockholders’ equity

448,909








413,348

























Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity
$
4,378,849







$
4,168,754
























Net interest income



$
42,724







$
36,111



Net interest margin

(2)







4.07
%








3.63
%


(1)  Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024















Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Assets

















Loans
$
3,084,563

$
104,471


6.83
%

$
3,048,569

$
99,519


6.56
%

Debt securities - taxable

509,431


9,392


3.72
%


543,817


10,796


3.99
%

Debt securities - nontaxable

152,716


2,029


2.68
%


155,831


2,046


2.64
%

Other interest-bearing assets

421,899


8,606


4.11
%


262,345


6,020


4.61
%




















Total interest-earning assets

4,168,609


124,498


6.02
%


4,010,562


118,381


5.94
%

Noninterest-earning assets

169,222








177,882

























Total assets
$
4,337,831







$
4,188,444

























Liabilities & stockholders’ equity

















NOW, Savings, MMDA’s
$
2,314,562


31,401


2.74
%

$
2,253,704


35,649


3.18
%

Time deposits

440,297


8,488


3.89
%


383,816


7,643


4.00
%

Short-term borrowings

11


-


0.00
%


3


-


0.00
%

Notes payable & other long-term borrowings

-


-


0.00
%


-


-


0.00
%

Subordinated debt

64,008


1,670


5.26
%


63,822


1,670


5.26
%

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

46,393


1,468


6.38
%


46,393


1,717


7.44
%




















Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,865,271


43,027


3.03
%


2,747,738


46,679


3.42
%

Demand deposits

962,557








959,219






Other liabilities

64,875








70,856






Stockholders’ equity

445,128








410,631

























Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity
$
4,337,831







$
4,188,444
























Net interest income



$
81,471







$
71,702



Net interest margin

(2)







3.94
%








3.60
%


(1)  Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


















































































































































































































































































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




As of



June 30,




2025


December 31,




2024








Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
60,400


$
54,114

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

410,096



304,968

Securities available for sale

570,000



577,240

Loans held for sale

17,182



20,542

Loans held for investment

3,098,978



3,055,054

Less:  Allowance for credit losses

(45,010
)


(43,237
)

Net loans held for investment

3,053,968



3,011,817

Premises and equipment, net

51,329



52,951

Goodwill

19,315



19,315

Intangible assets

1,417



1,720

Mortgage servicing rights

25,134



26,292

Other assets

154,833



163,280

Total assets
$
4,363,674


$
4,232,239








Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
998,759


$
935,510

Interest-bearing deposits

2,740,179



2,685,366

Total deposits

3,738,938



3,620,876

Short-term borrowings

1,352






Subordinated debt

64,054



63,961

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

46,393



46,393

Other liabilities

58,863



62,060

Total liabilities

3,909,600



3,793,290


Stockholders’ Equity





Common stock

16,230



16,456

Additional paid-in capital

90,268



97,287

Retained earnings

407,822



385,827

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(60,246
)


(60,621
)

Total stockholders’ equity

454,074



438,949

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,363,674


$
4,232,239






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Statements of Income




(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024














Interest income:











Loans, including fees
$
53,886

$
50,571

$
104,456

$
99,503

Other

10,249


8,637


19,601


18,432

Total interest income

64,135


59,208


124,057


117,935


Interest expense:











Deposits

20,062


21,629


39,889


43,292

Subordinated debt

835


835


1,670


1,670

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

735


856


1,468


1,717

Other

-


-


-


-

Total interest expense

21,632


23,320


43,027


46,679

Net interest income

42,503


35,888


81,030


71,256


Provision for credit losses

2,500


1,775


2,920


2,605

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

40,003


34,113


78,110


68,651


Noninterest income:











Service charges on deposits

2,098


1,949


4,239


3,762

Mortgage banking activities

3,606


3,397


5,719


7,342

Bank card services and interchange fees

3,771


4,052


7,150


7,113

Other

2,690


3,311


5,682


5,901

Total noninterest income

12,165


12,709


22,790


24,118


Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

19,708


19,199


39,149


38,187

Net occupancy expense

3,972


4,029


7,999


7,949

Professional services

1,874


1,738


3,604


3,221

Marketing and development

919


860


1,824


1,614

Other

7,070


6,746


13,997


13,531

Total noninterest expense

33,543


32,572


66,573


64,502


Income before income taxes

18,625


14,250


34,327


28,267

Income tax expense

4,020


3,116


7,428


6,259


Net income
$
14,605

$
11,134

$
26,899

$
22,008




















































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Loan Composition




(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




As of



June 30,




2025


December 31,




2024








Loans:





Commercial Real Estate
$
1,085,309

$
1,119,063

Commercial - Specialized

379,068


388,955

Commercial - General

620,934


557,371

Consumer:





1-4 Family Residential

589,935


566,400

Auto Loans

258,193


254,474

Other Consumer

63,589


64,936

Construction

101,950


103,855


Total loans held for investment
$
3,098,978

$
3,055,054




















































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Deposit Composition




(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




As of



June 30,




2025


December 31,




2024








Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
998,759

$
935,510

NOW & other transaction accounts

1,244,023


498,718

MMDA & other savings

1,072,010


1,741,988

Time deposits

424,146


444,660


Total deposits
$
3,738,938

$
3,620,876
















































































































































South Plains Financial, Inc.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




For the quarter ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Pre-tax, pre-provision income



















Net income
$
14,605


$
12,294


$
16,497


$
11,212


$
11,134

Income tax expense

4,020



3,408



4,222



3,094



3,116

Provision for credit losses

2,500



420



1,200



495



1,775

Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
21,125


$
16,122


$
21,919


$
14,801


$
16,025


































































































































































































































































































































































































As of



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Tangible common equity














Total common stockholders’ equity
$
454,074


$
443,743


$
438,949


$
443,122


$
417,985

Less:  goodwill and other intangibles

(20,732
)


(20,884
)


(21,035
)


(21,197
)


(21,379
)

















Tangible common equity
$
433,342


$
422,859


$
417,914


$
421,925


$
396,606

















Tangible assets














Total assets
$
4,363,674


$
4,405,209


$
4,232,239


$
4,337,659


$
4,220,936

Less:  goodwill and other intangibles

(20,732
)


(20,884
)


(21,035
)


(21,197
)


(21,379
)

















Tangible assets
$
4,342,942


$
4,384,325


$
4,211,204


$
4,316,462


$
4,199,557
















Shares outstanding

16,230,475



16,235,647



16,455,826



16,386,627



16,424,021
















Total stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.41
%


10.07
%


10.37
%


10.22
%


9.90
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.98
%


9.64
%


9.92
%


9.77
%


9.44
%

Book value per share
$
27.98


$
27.33


$
26.67


$
27.04


$
25.45

Tangible book value per share
$
26.70


$
26.05


$
25.40


$
25.75


$
24.15





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SPFI

