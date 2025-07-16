South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Loan Growth

South Plains Financial reported a net income of $14.6 million for Q2 2025, marking significant growth year-over-year.
South Plains Financial, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting net income of $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024. The company experienced a net interest margin of 4.07% and a return on average assets of 1.34%. Total loans held for investment increased to $3.10 billion, reflecting organic growth, while deposits decreased slightly to $3.74 billion due to seasonal factors. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains healthy capital ratios and credit quality, positioning itself for continued growth, particularly in expanding its lending capabilities in new markets. CEO Curtis Griffith expressed confidence in capitalizing on future opportunities through a strong community-based deposit franchise and ongoing recruitment of experienced lenders.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, demonstrating strong financial performance.
- Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.86, up from $0.72 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 in the second quarter of 2024, indicating improved profitability per share.
- The net interest margin increased to 4.07%, a positive sign of the company's ability to manage its interest income relative to interest expenses effectively.
- The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.25%, down from 0.57% the previous year, reflecting stronger asset quality and credit management.
Potential Negatives
- Deposit levels decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential liquidity issues or loss of customer confidence.
- The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million, significantly higher than $420 thousand in the previous quarter, suggesting increased risk in the loan portfolio.
- Noninterest income decreased to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, down from $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in revenue diversification and reliance on net interest income.
FAQ
What are the second quarter financial results for South Plains Financial, Inc.?
South Plains reported a net income of $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did diluted earnings per share change in Q2 2025?
Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.86 in Q2 2025, up from $0.72 in Q1 2025.
What is the current loan portfolio size of South Plains?
As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment totaled $3.10 billion.
What was the net interest margin for South Plains in Q2 2025?
The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 4.07%, compared to 3.81% in Q1 2025.
When will South Plains Financial host its conference call?
The conference call will take place on July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
$SPFI Insider Trading Activity
$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653.
- NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000
$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 78,645 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,604,722
- INVESCO LTD. added 72,269 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,549
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 31,300 shares (+319.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,036,655
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 28,467 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,827
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 24,707 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,295
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 20,900 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $692,208
- BAILARD, INC. added 18,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,032
$SPFI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
$SPFI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025
LUBBOCK, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024.
Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 214 basis points, compared to 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 and 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024.
Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024.
Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 1.16% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.07% for the second quarter of 2024.
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.70 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $26.05 as of March 31, 2025 and $24.15 as of June 30, 2024.
The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2025 were 18.17%, 13.86%, and 12.12%, respectively.
Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid second quarter results highlighted by steady margin expansion, continued loan growth despite high levels of loan payoffs, which were expected, and healthy capital levels that continued to build through the quarter. Additionally, we believe the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained solid through the quarter. We believe that we are in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves and are pursuing a strategy to increase the assets of the Bank primarily focused on expanding our lending capabilities. Our community-based deposit franchise continues to provide a stable, lower-cost funding source for loan growth across our markets and our team has done a terrific job growing our loan portfolio over the last five years. We believe that we have opportunities to accelerate that growth by further expanding our lending platform and adding experienced commercial lenders who share our culture and values, and who can bring high quality customer relationships to the Bank. We recruited several experienced lenders in the Dallas market during the second quarter and will continue to add talent in the quarters to come as we expand our reach and continue to work to take market share.”
Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025, which is 5 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2025 and 29 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2024. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to a full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.
Interest income was $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 from the first quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $3.3 million in loan interest income and an increase of $888 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was due primarily to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and growth of $20.0 million in average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $69.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and an increase of average loans of $12.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.3 million in loan interest income.
Interest expense was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $237 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $237 thousand increase was primarily as a result of a $21.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 42 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $151.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value stabilized in the second quarter of 2025 after declining in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $523 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies.
Noninterest expense was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $513 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025 was largely the result of an increase of $267 thousand in personnel expenses and $144 thousand in increased professional service expenses. The $971 thousand increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $509 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
Loans held for investment were $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase of $23.1 million, or 3.0% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced broadly across the portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $52.6 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of three loans totaling $49.1 million. As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment increased $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024. Deposits decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 from March 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $114.4 million, or 3.2%, at June 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025 and $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal decrease of $73.7 million in public fund deposits, partially offset by organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 of $2.5 million, compared to $420 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to an increase in specific reserves, net charge-off activity, increased loan balances, and several credit quality downgrades.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.40% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.40% as of June 30, 2024.
The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024.
Capital
Book value per share increased to $27.98 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $12.2 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 34 basis points to 9.98% during the second quarter of 2025.
Conference Call
South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at
https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events
.
A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754259. The replay will be available until July 30, 2025.
About South Plains Financial, Inc.
South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit
https://www.spfi.bank
for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.
We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.
Available Information
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under
www.spfi.bank
and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at
www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases
). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contact:
Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
(866) 771-3347
investors@city.bank
Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of and for the quarter ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Selected Income Statement Data:
Interest income
$
64,135
$
59,922
$
61,324
$
61,640
$
59,208
Interest expense
21,632
21,395
22,776
24,346
23,320
Net interest income
42,503
38,527
38,548
37,294
35,888
Provision for credit losses
2,500
420
1,200
495
1,775
Noninterest income
12,165
10,625
13,319
10,635
12,709
Noninterest expense
33,543
33,030
29,948
33,128
32,572
Income tax expense
4,020
3,408
4,222
3,094
3,116
Net income
14,605
12,294
16,497
11,212
11,134
Per Share Data (Common Stock):
Net earnings, basic
$
0.90
$
0.75
$
1.01
$
0.68
$
0.68
Net earnings, diluted
0.86
0.72
0.96
0.66
0.66
Cash dividends declared and paid
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.14
Book value
27.98
27.33
26.67
27.04
25.45
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
26.70
26.05
25.40
25.75
24.15
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
16,231,627
16,415,862
16,400,361
16,386,079
16,425,360
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive
16,886,993
17,065,599
17,161,646
17,056,959
16,932,077
Shares outstanding at end of period
16,230,475
16,235,647
16,455,826
16,386,627
16,424,021
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
470,496
$
536,300
$
359,082
$
471,167
$
298,006
Investment securities
570,000
571,527
577,240
606,889
591,031
Total loans held for investment
3,098,978
3,075,860
3,055,054
3,037,375
3,094,273
Allowance for credit losses
45,010
42,968
43,237
42,886
43,173
Total assets
4,363,674
4,405,209
4,232,239
4,337,659
4,220,936
Interest-bearing deposits
2,740,179
2,826,055
2,685,366
2,720,880
2,672,948
Noninterest-bearing deposits
998,759
966,464
935,510
998,480
951,565
Total deposits
3,738,938
3,792,519
3,620,876
3,719,360
3,624,513
Borrowings
111,799
110,400
110,354
110,307
110,261
Total stockholders’ equity
454,074
443,743
438,949
443,122
417,985
Summary Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.34
%
1.16
%
1.53
%
1.05
%
1.07
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.05
%
11.30
%
14.88
%
10.36
%
10.83
%
Net interest margin
(1)
4.07
%
3.81
%
3.75
%
3.65
%
3.63
%
Yield on loans
6.99
%
6.67
%
6.69
%
6.68
%
6.60
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.91
%
2.93
%
3.12
%
3.36
%
3.33
%
Efficiency ratio
61.11
%
66.90
%
57.50
%
68.80
%
66.72
%
Summary Credit Quality Data:
Nonperforming loans
$
10,463
$
6,467
$
24,023
$
24,693
$
23,452
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
0.34
%
0.21
%
0.79
%
0.81
%
0.76
%
Other real estate owned
$
535
$
600
$
530
$
973
$
755
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.25
%
0.16
%
0.58
%
0.59
%
0.57
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
1.45
%
1.40
%
1.42
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
As of and for the quarter ended
June 30
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Capital Ratios:
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.41
%
10.07
%
10.37
%
10.22
%
9.90
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.98
%
9.64
%
9.92
%
9.77
%
9.44
%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets
13.86
%
13.59
%
13.53
%
13.25
%
12.61
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
12.12
%
12.04
%
12.04
%
11.76
%
11.81
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
18.17
%
17.93
%
17.86
%
17.61
%
16.86
%
(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans
$
3,094,558
$
53,894
6.99
%
$
3,082,601
$
50,579
6.60
%
Debt securities - taxable
508,508
4,700
3.71
%
533,553
5,285
3.98
%
Debt securities - nontaxable
152,202
1,015
2.67
%
155,408
1,022
2.64
%
Other interest-bearing assets
456,818
4,747
4.17
%
225,720
2,545
4.53
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,212,086
64,356
6.13
%
3,997,282
59,431
5.98
%
Noninterest-earning assets
166,763
171,472
Total assets
$
4,378,849
$
4,168,754
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s
$
2,326,779
15,890
2.74
%
$
2,221,427
17,652
3.20
%
Time deposits
438,697
4,172
3.81
%
392,778
3,977
4.07
%
Short-term borrowings
18
-
0.00
%
3
-
0.00
%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt
64,031
835
5.23
%
63,845
835
5.26
%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
46,393
735
6.35
%
46,393
856
7.42
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,875,918
21,632
3.02
%
2,724,446
23,320
3.44
%
Demand deposits
990,343
960,106
Other liabilities
63,679
70,854
Stockholders’ equity
448,909
413,348
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity
$
4,378,849
$
4,168,754
Net interest income
$
42,724
$
36,111
Net interest margin
(2)
4.07
%
3.63
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans
$
3,084,563
$
104,471
6.83
%
$
3,048,569
$
99,519
6.56
%
Debt securities - taxable
509,431
9,392
3.72
%
543,817
10,796
3.99
%
Debt securities - nontaxable
152,716
2,029
2.68
%
155,831
2,046
2.64
%
Other interest-bearing assets
421,899
8,606
4.11
%
262,345
6,020
4.61
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,168,609
124,498
6.02
%
4,010,562
118,381
5.94
%
Noninterest-earning assets
169,222
177,882
Total assets
$
4,337,831
$
4,188,444
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s
$
2,314,562
31,401
2.74
%
$
2,253,704
35,649
3.18
%
Time deposits
440,297
8,488
3.89
%
383,816
7,643
4.00
%
Short-term borrowings
11
-
0.00
%
3
-
0.00
%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt
64,008
1,670
5.26
%
63,822
1,670
5.26
%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
46,393
1,468
6.38
%
46,393
1,717
7.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,865,271
43,027
3.03
%
2,747,738
46,679
3.42
%
Demand deposits
962,557
959,219
Other liabilities
64,875
70,856
Stockholders’ equity
445,128
410,631
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity
$
4,337,831
$
4,188,444
Net interest income
$
81,471
$
71,702
Net interest margin
(2)
3.94
%
3.60
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
60,400
$
54,114
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
410,096
304,968
Securities available for sale
570,000
577,240
Loans held for sale
17,182
20,542
Loans held for investment
3,098,978
3,055,054
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(45,010
)
(43,237
)
Net loans held for investment
3,053,968
3,011,817
Premises and equipment, net
51,329
52,951
Goodwill
19,315
19,315
Intangible assets
1,417
1,720
Mortgage servicing rights
25,134
26,292
Other assets
154,833
163,280
Total assets
$
4,363,674
$
4,232,239
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
998,759
$
935,510
Interest-bearing deposits
2,740,179
2,685,366
Total deposits
3,738,938
3,620,876
Short-term borrowings
1,352
—
Subordinated debt
64,054
63,961
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
46,393
46,393
Other liabilities
58,863
62,060
Total liabilities
3,909,600
3,793,290
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock
16,230
16,456
Additional paid-in capital
90,268
97,287
Retained earnings
407,822
385,827
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(60,246
)
(60,621
)
Total stockholders’ equity
454,074
438,949
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,363,674
$
4,232,239
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
53,886
$
50,571
$
104,456
$
99,503
Other
10,249
8,637
19,601
18,432
Total interest income
64,135
59,208
124,057
117,935
Interest expense:
Deposits
20,062
21,629
39,889
43,292
Subordinated debt
835
835
1,670
1,670
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
735
856
1,468
1,717
Other
-
-
-
-
Total interest expense
21,632
23,320
43,027
46,679
Net interest income
42,503
35,888
81,030
71,256
Provision for credit losses
2,500
1,775
2,920
2,605
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,003
34,113
78,110
68,651
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,098
1,949
4,239
3,762
Mortgage banking activities
3,606
3,397
5,719
7,342
Bank card services and interchange fees
3,771
4,052
7,150
7,113
Other
2,690
3,311
5,682
5,901
Total noninterest income
12,165
12,709
22,790
24,118
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,708
19,199
39,149
38,187
Net occupancy expense
3,972
4,029
7,999
7,949
Professional services
1,874
1,738
3,604
3,221
Marketing and development
919
860
1,824
1,614
Other
7,070
6,746
13,997
13,531
Total noninterest expense
33,543
32,572
66,573
64,502
Income before income taxes
18,625
14,250
34,327
28,267
Income tax expense
4,020
3,116
7,428
6,259
Net income
$
14,605
$
11,134
$
26,899
$
22,008
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Loans:
Commercial Real Estate
$
1,085,309
$
1,119,063
Commercial - Specialized
379,068
388,955
Commercial - General
620,934
557,371
Consumer:
1-4 Family Residential
589,935
566,400
Auto Loans
258,193
254,474
Other Consumer
63,589
64,936
Construction
101,950
103,855
Total loans held for investment
$
3,098,978
$
3,055,054
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
998,759
$
935,510
NOW & other transaction accounts
1,244,023
498,718
MMDA & other savings
1,072,010
1,741,988
Time deposits
424,146
444,660
Total deposits
$
3,738,938
$
3,620,876
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
Net income
$
14,605
$
12,294
$
16,497
$
11,212
$
11,134
Income tax expense
4,020
3,408
4,222
3,094
3,116
Provision for credit losses
2,500
420
1,200
495
1,775
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
21,125
$
16,122
$
21,919
$
14,801
$
16,025
As of
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Tangible common equity
Total common stockholders’ equity
$
454,074
$
443,743
$
438,949
$
443,122
$
417,985
Less: goodwill and other intangibles
(20,732
)
(20,884
)
(21,035
)
(21,197
)
(21,379
)
Tangible common equity
$
433,342
$
422,859
$
417,914
$
421,925
$
396,606
Tangible assets
Total assets
$
4,363,674
$
4,405,209
$
4,232,239
$
4,337,659
$
4,220,936
Less: goodwill and other intangibles
(20,732
)
(20,884
)
(21,035
)
(21,197
)
(21,379
)
Tangible assets
$
4,342,942
$
4,384,325
$
4,211,204
$
4,316,462
$
4,199,557
Shares outstanding
16,230,475
16,235,647
16,455,826
16,386,627
16,424,021
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.41
%
10.07
%
10.37
%
10.22
%
9.90
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.98
%
9.64
%
9.92
%
9.77
%
9.44
%
Book value per share
$
27.98
$
27.33
$
26.67
$
27.04
$
25.45
Tangible book value per share
$
26.70
$
26.05
$
25.40
$
25.75
$
24.15
