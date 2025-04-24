South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

South Plains Financial, Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $12.3 million, with improved loan growth and credit quality indicators.

South Plains Financial, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $12.3 million, a decrease from $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 but an increase from $10.9 million year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.72, compared to $0.96 in the previous quarter and $0.64 a year ago. The company saw improvements in its net interest margin, which rose to 3.81%, and a reduction in nonperforming assets to total assets, down to 0.16%. Total assets increased to $4.41 billion, and total deposits rose by 4.7% to $3.79 billion. Despite challenges in the economic environment, CEO Curtis Griffith expressed confidence in the bank's position for growth, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining credit quality while pursuing expansion opportunities. The bank also bought back $8.3 million in shares during the quarter, aiming to reflect its created value.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was reported at $12.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase from $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value per share increased to $26.05 as of March 31, 2025, up from $23.56 a year prior, indicating a strengthening financial position.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved significantly to 0.16% as of March 31, 2025, down from 0.58% at the end of 2024, showcasing enhanced credit quality.

Deposits grew to $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025, marking a 4.7% increase from the previous quarter, reflecting strong organic growth in the bank's deposit base.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased to $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a declining profitability trend.

Noninterest income fell to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a significant drop in mortgage banking revenues, which raises concerns about revenue diversification.

Noninterest expense increased to $33.0 million from $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by higher personnel and operational costs, which could impact future profitability if not controlled.

FAQ

What were South Plains Financial's net income results for Q1 2025?

South Plains Financial reported a net income of $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did diluted earnings per share change in Q1 2025?

Diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 was $0.72, down from $0.96 in Q4 2024.

What was the net interest margin for South Plains in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.81%, an increase from 3.75% in Q4 2024.

What is the significance of nonperforming assets reported?

Nonperforming assets were 0.16% of total assets, showing improved credit quality compared to previous quarters.

When will South Plains host its Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, compared to $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.



Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.72, compared to $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.64 for the first quarter of 2024.



Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2025 was 219 basis points, compared to 229 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 241 basis points for the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.16% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024 and 0.10% at March 31, 2024.



Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.16%, compared to 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.04% for the first quarter of 2024.



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.05 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $25.40 as of December 31, 2024 and $23.56 as of March 31, 2024.



The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2025 were 17.93%, 13.59%, and 12.04%, respectively.







Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong first quarter results highlighted by solid deposit growth, healthy margin expansion as our cost of funds continued to improve, and loan growth that was in line with our expectations. Additionally, the credit quality of our loan portfolio continued to strengthen in the quarter which is a testament to our conservative culture and proactive approach to managing credit. While the outlook is uncertain, we believe that we are in an advantageous position relative to our peers and are actively looking to expand in both our metropolitan and rural markets. We have the liquidity, capital, and team to take advantage of opportunities that come our way. While the economy may slow and businesses may reduce their risk appetites, we will be ready to meet the needs of our customers in these uncertain times. We will also continue to add experienced lenders who fit our culture and want to bring their customers to a better, more stable bank. However, we will maintain our conservative credit culture and will never sacrifice credit quality for growth as we work to maintain the strong credit quality of our loan portfolio. While we see many opportunities to continue growing the Bank, we believe our share price does not reflect the value that we are creating. As a result, we spent $8.3 million to repurchase 250,000 shares in the first quarter, leaving approximately $7 million under our previously announced share repurchase program.”







Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2025









Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 6.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 6.53% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025, which is 10 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2024.





Interest income was $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $61.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of a decrease of $692 thousand in loan interest income and a decrease of $408 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The decline in interest income was due primarily to fewer days in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $60.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $1.6 million in loan interest income.





Interest expense was $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $2.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The $1.4 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 19 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and fewer days in the quarter, partially offset by an increase of $50.0 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The $2.0 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 34 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $83.4 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.







Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense







Noninterest income was $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.8 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of a decrease of $3.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value decreased in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a decrease of $1.6 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value decreased in the first quarter of 2025. This decrease in mortgage banking activities revenue was partially offset by growth in service charges on deposits revenue and bank card services and interchange revenue.





Noninterest expense was $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $2.1 million in personnel expenses, primarily from annual salary adjustments, increased health insurance costs as the fourth quarter of 2024 included annual rebates received, and increased annual incentive compensation expense. There were also increases in net occupancy expense, professional service expenses, and the ineffectiveness related to fair value hedges on municipal securities. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $453 thousand in personnel expenses, largely a result of annual salary adjustments.







Loan Portfolio and Composition







Loans held for investment were $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.06 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase of $20.8 million, or 2.7% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced in commercial owner-occupied real estate loans and commercial goods and services loans, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in agricultural production loans. As of March 31, 2025, loans held for investment increased $64.1 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2024, primarily attributable to organic loan growth, occurring broadly across the real estate and commercial loan segments, partially offset by decreases in auto loans and other consumer loans.







Deposits and Borrowings







Deposits totaled $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.62 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2024. Deposits increased by $171.6 million, or 4.7%, in the first quarter of 2025 from December 31, 2024. Deposits increased by $153.9 million, or 4.2%, at March 31, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $935.5 million as of December 31, 2024 and $974.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal increase of $70.2 million in public fund deposits and strong organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.







Asset Quality







The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 of $420 thousand, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $830 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The provision during the first quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity and increased loan balances, partially offset by improved credit quality as noted below in the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio.





The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.40% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.42% as of December 31, 2024 and 1.40% as of March 31, 2024.





The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.10% as of March 31, 2024. A $19.0 million credit was placed back on accrual status at the end of the first quarter of 2025, based on sustained payment performance and improved credit structure. This credit was repaid in full subsequent to March 31, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.13% for the first quarter of 2024.







Capital







Book value per share increased to $27.33 at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.67 at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by $9.8 million of net income after dividends paid and by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.7 million, partially offset by stock repurchases of $8.3 million. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 28 basis points to 9.64% in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to growth of $173.0 million in tangible assets.







Conference Call







South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results today, April 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at





https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events





.





A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13752910. The replay will be available until May 8, 2025.







About South Plains Financial, Inc.







South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit





https://www.spfi.bank





for more information.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.





We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.







Available Information







The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under





www.spfi.bank





and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at





www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases





). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.





The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.









Contact:





Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary













(866) 771-3347

















investors@city.bank













Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.















South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















As of and for the quarter ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Selected Income Statement Data:



































































Interest income





$





59,922













$





61,324













$





61,640













$





59,208













$





58,727













Interest expense









21,395

















22,776

















24,346

















23,320

















23,359













Net interest income









38,527

















38,548

















37,294

















35,888

















35,368













Provision for credit losses









420

















1,200

















495

















1,775

















830













Noninterest income









10,625

















13,319

















10,635

















12,709

















11,409













Noninterest expense









33,030

















29,948

















33,128

















32,572

















31,930













Income tax expense









3,408

















4,222

















3,094

















3,116

















3,143













Net income









12,294

















16,497

















11,212

















11,134

















10,874















Per Share Data (Common Stock):



































































Net earnings, basic





$





0.75













$





1.01













$





0.68













$





0.68













$





0.66













Net earnings, diluted









0.72

















0.96

















0.66

















0.66

















0.64













Cash dividends declared and paid









0.15

















0.15

















0.14

















0.14

















0.13













Book value









27.33

















26.67

















27.04

















25.45

















24.87













Tangible book value (non-GAAP)









26.05

















25.40

















25.75

















24.15

















23.56













Weighted average shares outstanding, basic









16,415,862

















16,400,361

















16,386,079

















16,425,360

















16,429,919













Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive









17,065,599

















17,161,646

















17,056,959

















16,932,077

















16,938,857













Shares outstanding at end of period









16,235,647

















16,455,826

















16,386,627

















16,424,021

















16,431,755















Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:



































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





536,300













$





359,082













$





471,167













$





298,006













$





371,939













Investment securities









571,527

















577,240

















606,889

















591,031

















599,869













Total loans held for investment









3,075,860

















3,055,054

















3,037,375

















3,094,273

















3,011,799













Allowance for credit losses









42,968

















43,237

















42,886

















43,173

















42,174













Total assets









4,405,209

















4,232,239

















4,337,659

















4,220,936

















4,218,993













Interest-bearing deposits









2,826,055

















2,685,366

















2,720,880

















2,672,948

















2,664,397













Noninterest-bearing deposits









966,464

















935,510

















998,480

















951,565

















974,174













Total deposits









3,792,519

















3,620,876

















3,719,360

















3,624,513

















3,638,571













Borrowings









110,400

















110,354

















110,307

















110,261

















110,214













Total stockholders’ equity









443,743

















438,949

















443,122

















417,985

















408,712















Summary Performance Ratios:



































































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.16





%













1.53





%













1.05





%













1.07





%













1.04





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









11.30





%













14.88





%













10.36





%













10.83





%













10.72





%









Net interest margin



(1)











3.81





%













3.75





%













3.65





%













3.63





%













3.56





%









Yield on loans









6.67





%













6.69





%













6.68





%













6.60





%













6.53





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits









2.93





%













3.12





%













3.36





%













3.33





%













3.27





%









Efficiency ratio









66.90





%













57.50





%













68.80





%













66.72





%













67.94





%











Summary Credit Quality Data:



































































Nonperforming loans





$





6,467













$





24,023













$





24,693













$





23,452













$





3,380













Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment









0.21





%













0.79





%













0.81





%













0.76





%













0.11





%









Other real estate owned





$





600













$





530













$





973













$





755













$





862













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.16





%













0.58





%













0.59





%













0.57





%













0.10





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment









1.40





%













1.42





%













1.41





%













1.40





%













1.40





%









Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)









0.07





%













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.10





%













0.13





%



























As of and for the quarter ended

















March 31









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Capital Ratios:



































































Total stockholders’ equity to total assets









10.07





%













10.37





%













10.22





%













9.90





%













9.69





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)









9.64





%













9.92





%













9.77





%













9.44





%













9.22





%









Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets









13.59





%













13.53





%













13.25





%













12.61





%













12.67





%









Tier 1 capital to average assets









12.04





%













12.04





%













11.76





%













11.81





%













11.51





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets









17.93





%













17.86





%













17.61





%













16.86





%













17.00





%









(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



















South Plains Financial, Inc.









Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





































Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Average









Balance













Interest













Yield/Rate













Assets































































































Loans





$





3,074,568













$





50,577

















6.67





%









$





3,014,537













$





48,940

















6.53





%









Debt securities - taxable









510,354

















4,692

















3.73





%













554,081

















5,511

















4.00





%









Debt securities - nontaxable









153,229

















1,014

















2.68





%













156,254

















1,024

















2.64





%









Other interest-bearing assets









386,979

















3,859

















4.04





%













298,969

















3,475

















4.67





%







































































































Total interest-earning assets











4,125,130

















60,142

















5.91





%













4,023,841

















58,950

















5.89





%









Noninterest-earning assets









171,683













































184,293







































































































































Total assets







$





4,296,813









































$





4,208,134







































































































































Liabilities & stockholders’ equity































































































NOW, Savings, MMDA’s





$





2,302,344

















15,511

















2.73





%









$





2,285,981

















17,997

















3.17





%









Time deposits









441,895

















4,316

















3.96





%













374,852

















3,666

















3.93





%









Short-term borrowings









3

















-

















0.00





%













3

















-

















0.00





%









Notes payable & other long-term borrowings









-

















-

















0.00





%













-

















-

















0.00





%









Subordinated debt









63,984

















835

















5.29





%













63,798

















835

















5.26





%









Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









46,393

















733

















6.41





%













46,393

















861

















7.46





%







































































































Total interest-bearing liabilities











2,854,619

















21,395

















3.04





%













2,771,027

















23,359

















3.39





%









Demand deposits









934,775













































958,334









































Other liabilities









66,073













































70,860









































Stockholders’ equity









441,346













































407,913







































































































































Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity







$





4,296,813









































$





4,208,134





































































































































Net interest income





















$





38,747









































$





35,591

























Net interest margin



(2)











































3.81





%













































3.56





%









(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.





(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.















South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















As of

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024









































Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





56,006













$





54,114













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









480,294

















304,968













Securities available for sale









571,527

















577,240













Loans held for sale









13,931

















20,542













Loans held for investment









3,075,860

















3,055,054













Less: Allowance for credit losses









(42,968





)













(43,237





)









Net loans held for investment









3,032,892

















3,011,817













Premises and equipment, net









50,873

















52,951













Goodwill









19,315

















19,315













Intangible assets









1,569

















1,720













Mortgage servicing rights









24,906

















26,292













Other assets









153,896

















163,280













Total assets





$





4,405,209













$





4,232,239











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





966,464













$





935,510













Interest-bearing deposits









2,826,055

















2,685,366













Total deposits









3,792,519

















3,620,876













Subordinated debt









64,007

















63,961













Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









46,393

















46,393













Other liabilities









58,547

















62,060













Total liabilities









3,961,466

















3,793,290















Stockholders’ Equity































Common stock









16,236

















16,456













Additional paid-in capital









89,799

















97,287













Retained earnings









395,652

















385,827













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(57,944





)













(60,621





)









Total stockholders’ equity









443,743

















438,949













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,405,209













$





4,232,239



























South Plains Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













March 31,









2024

















































Interest income:







































Loans, including fees





$





50,570













$





48,932













Other









9,352

















9,795













Total interest income









59,922

















58,727















Interest expense:







































Deposits









19,827

















21,663













Subordinated debt









835

















835













Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures









733

















861













Other









-

















-













Total interest expense









21,395

















23,359













Net interest income









38,527

















35,368















Provision for credit losses











420

















830













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









38,107

















34,538















Noninterest income:







































Service charges on deposits









2,141

















1,813













Income from insurance activities









28

















34













Mortgage banking activities









2,113

















3,945













Bank card services and interchange fees









3,379

















3,061













Other









2,964

















2,556













Total noninterest income









10,625

















11,409















Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits









19,441

















18,988













Net occupancy expense









4,027

















3,920













Professional services









1,730

















1,483













Marketing and development









905

















754













Other









6,927

















6,785













Total noninterest expense









33,030

















31,930















Income before income taxes











15,702

















14,017













Income tax expense









3,408

















3,143















Net income







$





12,294













$





10,874























South Plains Financial, Inc.









Loan Composition









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















As of

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024

















































Loans:







































Commercial Real Estate





$





1,126,800













$





1,119,063













Commercial - Specialized









366,796

















388,955













Commercial - General









584,705

















557,371













Consumer:





































1-4 Family Residential









569,799

















566,400













Auto Loans









261,629

















254,474













Other Consumer









64,090

















64,936













Construction









102,041

















103,855















Total loans held for investment







$





3,075,860













$





3,055,054























South Plains Financial, Inc.









Deposit Composition









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















As of

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024

















































Deposits:







































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





966,464













$





935,510













NOW & other transaction accounts









1,302,642

















498,718













MMDA & other savings









1,082,596

















1,741,988













Time deposits









440,817

















444,660















Total deposits







$





3,792,519













$





3,620,876























South Plains Financial, Inc.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















For the quarter ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Pre-tax, pre-provision income























































































Net income





$





12,294













$





16,497













$





11,212













$





11,134













$





10,874













Income tax expense









3,408

















4,222

















3,094

















3,116

















3,143













Provision for credit losses









420

















1,200

















495

















1,775

















830













Pre-tax, pre-provision income





$





16,122













$





21,919













$





14,801













$





16,025













$





14,847































As of

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Tangible common equity



































































Total common stockholders’ equity





$





443,743













$





438,949













$





443,122













$





417,985













$





408,712













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









(20,884





)













(21,035





)













(21,197





)













(21,379





)













(21,562





)











































































Tangible common equity







$





422,859













$





417,914













$





421,925













$





396,606













$





387,150















































































Tangible assets



































































Total assets





$





4,405,209













$





4,232,239













$





4,337,659













$





4,220,936













$





4,218,993













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









(20,884





)













(21,035





)













(21,197





)













(21,379





)













(21,562





)











































































Tangible assets







$





4,384,325













$





4,211,204













$





4,316,462













$





4,199,557













$





4,197,431













































































Shares outstanding









16,235,647

















16,455,826

















16,386,627

















16,424,021

















16,431,755













































































Total stockholders’ equity to total assets









10.07





%













10.37





%













10.22





%













9.90





%













9.69





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets









9.64





%













9.92





%













9.77





%













9.44





%













9.22





%









Book value per share





$





27.33













$





26.67













$





27.04













$





25.45













$





24.87













Tangible book value per share





$





26.05













$





25.40













$





25.75













$





24.15













$





23.56











