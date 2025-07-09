South Plains Financial, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 16, 2025

South Plains Financial will release Q2 2025 results on July 16, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI), the parent company of City Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 16, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results, with participation details provided for investors and analysts. A replay of the call will be available shortly after it concludes and can be accessed via the company's website and by phone until July 30, 2025. South Plains Financial is based in Lubbock, Texas, and operates City Bank, which serves various regions in Texas and New Mexico, offering a range of financial services to individuals and businesses.

Potential Positives

Announcement of second quarter 2025 financial results suggests ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and analysts, likely fostering investor confidence.

Reputation as one of the largest independent banks in West Texas positions South Plains as a significant player in its market, potentially attracting more business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will South Plains Financial release its Q2 2025 financial results?

South Plains Financial will release its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on July 16, 2025.

How can I join the South Plains Financial conference call?

Participants can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 approximately 10 minutes before it starts.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast will be available on the South Plains Financial website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours after it concludes, accessible via the website or by phone.

What services does South Plains Financial offer?

South Plains Financial provides banking, investment, trust, and mortgage services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653 .

. NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPFI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPFI forecast page.

$SPFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



LUBBOCK, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the financial results.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at



https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events



.





A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed through the News & Events tab of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754259. The replay will be available until July 30, 2025.







About South Plains Financial, Inc.







South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.









Contact:





Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary

















investors@city.bank

















(866) 771-3347





















Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.