South Plains Financial, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.32 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $11.21 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $43.02 million from $37.29 million last year.

South Plains Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.32 Mln. vs. $11.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $43.02 Mln vs. $37.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.