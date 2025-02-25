South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces $15 Million Stock Repurchase Program

South Plains Financial approved a $15 million stock repurchase program, effective until February 2026, subject to board discretion.

South Plains Financial, Inc. has announced a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to $15.0 million of its common stock through various means, including open market purchases and private transactions. This program is set to run until February 21, 2026, unless terminated earlier or extended by the Board. The repurchases will comply with legal requirements, and the extent of buybacks will depend on several factors, such as stock performance and market conditions. The company, which operates as a bank holding company for City Bank in Texas and New Mexico, provides a range of financial services to individuals and businesses. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties impacting future performance.

Approval of a new stock repurchase program for up to $15.0 million, which may enhance shareholder value and indicate confidence in the company's financial health.



The program allows for flexibility, enabling the company to repurchase shares as market conditions allow, potentially optimizing the timing and impact of repurchases.



South Plains Financial is positioned as one of the largest independent banks in West Texas, which may strengthen its market presence and attractiveness to investors.

The board's decision to implement a stock repurchase program may indicate a lack of better investment opportunities, raising concerns about the company's growth strategy.

The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares, which could suggest uncertainty in the company's financial commitment to return value to shareholders.

The extensive list of potential risks and uncertainties outlined in the press release may lead to investor concerns about the company's stability and future performance.

What is the new stock repurchase program announced by South Plains Financial?

South Plains Financial announced a stock repurchase program for up to $15 million of its common stock, set to conclude on February 21, 2026.

How can South Plains Financial repurchase its shares?

The company may repurchase shares through open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, adhering to regulatory requirements.

What factors influence South Plains' share repurchases?

Factors include stock performance, market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations determined by the company.

Is there any obligation for South Plains to repurchase a specific number of shares?

No, the stock repurchase program does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific number of shares or guarantee their value.

Where can I find more information about South Plains Financial?

Visit South Plains Financial's website at www.spfi.bank for investor information, press releases, and other updates.

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $3,803,653 .

. NOE G VALLES purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,675,000

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a new stock repurchase program for up to $15.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Stock Repurchase Program”). The Stock Repurchase Program will conclude on February 21, 2026, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the $15.0 million designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted.





Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the manner, timing and amount of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin, suspend or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the Stock Repurchase Program’s expiration, without any prior notice. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of the Company’s common stock and there is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company under the Stock Repurchase Program.







About South Plains Financial, Inc.







South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit



https://www.spfi.bank



for more information.







Available Information







The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under



www.spfi.bank



and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at



www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases



). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.





The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; the impact of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.









Contact:





Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary













(866) 771-3347













investors@city.bank









Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.



