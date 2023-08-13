South Plains Financial (FRA:4S4) Price Target Increased by 9.39% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for South Plains Financial (FRA:4S4) has been revised to 26.78 / share. This is an increase of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.28 to a high of 28.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.29% from the latest reported closing price of 20.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S4 is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 5,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 292K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 1.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 239K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 214K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 204K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 4.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

