South Plains Financial (FRA:4S4) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 28.72

The average one-year price target for South Plains Financial (FRA:4S4) has been revised to 28.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 27.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.88 to a high of 30.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from the latest reported closing price of 24.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S4 is 0.04%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 5,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 361K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 24.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 292K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 237K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 204K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S4 by 4.41% over the last quarter.

