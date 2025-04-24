SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $SPFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL ($SPFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $49,150,000, missing estimates of $49,906,815 by $-756,815.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SPFI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $7,103,653 .

. NOE G VALLES has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,975,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.