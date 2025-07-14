SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $SPFI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL ($SPFI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $53,057,850 and earnings of $0.79 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SPFI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653 .

. NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025

