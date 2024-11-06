South Plains Financial CEO Griffith sells 50,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, South Plains Financial (SPFI) chairman and CEO Curtis Griffith disclosed the sale of 50,000 common shares of the company on November 5 at a price of $33.50 per share.
