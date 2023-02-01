South Lake One Updates Holdings in FTC Solar (FTCI)

Fintel reports that South Lake One has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.87MM shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI). This represents 14.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.65MM shares and 17.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.86% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $4.78. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 73.86% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is $393MM, an increase of 97.83%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FTCI is 0.0547%, a decrease of 35.8982%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.65% to 31,462K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 5,352,406 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322,462 shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 39.93% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,517,583 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734,611 shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,180,000 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Cinctive Capital Management holds 2,923,074 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600,463 shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Arosa Capital Management holds 1,390,668 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,000 shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 66.82% over the last quarter.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

