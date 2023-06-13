News & Insights

South Korea's Yoon to hold summits with leaders of France, Vietnam

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

June 13, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

Adds details on summit with Macron, state visit to Vietnam

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam next week and meet with leaders from both countries, Yoon's office said on Tuesday.

Yoon will hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to Paris between June 20 and 21, Yoon's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said.

He will also attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions (BIE), the organiser for the Expo 2030.

The visit is aimed at promoting South Korea's bid to host the expo. The host country for the 2030 Expo is expected to be selected in November.

Yoon will also pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 22 at the invitation of Vo Van Thuong, the country's president.

The South Korean president will be accompanied by a 205-strong business delegation on his state visit to Vietnam, according to news agency Yonhap.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Ed Davies)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.