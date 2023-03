SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday it was time for South Korea and Japan to go beyond the past, adding that bilateral ties are not a zero-sum relationship but can foster mutual benefits.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

