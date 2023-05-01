News & Insights

Companies

South Korea's Yoon says nuclear consultative group upgrades U.S. alliance

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 01, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Hyonhee Shin for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that a planned nuclear consultative group and new partnerships on supply chains and science and technologyare an "upgrade" to the country's alliance with the United States.

Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week, during which they agreed to step up nuclear planning over North Korea by launching the consultative group, as anxiety grows in Seoul over Pyongyang's weapons programmes and the American nuclear umbrella.

The summit also produced agreements on cyber security, electric vehicles and batteries, quantum technology, foreign assistance and economic investment.

"The alliance has gotten a nuclear-based upgrade, and expanded to include supply chain, industrial and science and technology alliances," Yoon told a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.