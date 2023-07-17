News & Insights

South Korea's Yoon calls for disaster response overhaul over extreme weather

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 17, 2023 — 09:34 pm EDT

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for an overhaul of the country's disaster response system to better cope with climate change-induced crises, after days of torrential rain killed dozens of people in the country.

More than 40 people have lost their lives and nine remain missing in flooding and landslides after less than a week of heavy rains, mostly in the country's central region. The toll includes 14 who died when floodwater trapped them in an underpass in the city of Cheongju.

"Climate change is causing extreme natural disasters," Yoon told a cabinet meeting televised live. "We cannot respond to this unprecedented abnormal weather the way we have been doing until now," Yoon said.

He said South Korea should have a digital system to simulate and monitor precipitation forecasts that will enable officials to take preemptive safety measures.

