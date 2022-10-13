South Korea's unemployment rate rebounds in September

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's unemployment rate rebounded in September, while the number of employed people increased by the smallest in ten months, government data showed on Friday.

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate rebounded in September, while the number of employed people increased by the smallest in ten months, government data showed on Friday.

The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rebounded to 2.8% in September, from 2.5% in August, which was the lowest since the data release began in June 1999.

The number of employed people increased by 707,000 compared with the same month a year earlier, extending the gains from a year earlier for a 19th month but marking the smallest increase since November 2021.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters