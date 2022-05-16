US Markets

South Korea's SK ties up with Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power opportunities

Joyce Lee Reuters
South Korea's SK Inc said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with TerraPower, a U.S. venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates, to tap opportunities in connection with small-sized nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.

SK Inc, the holding company for South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said in a statement it signed the agreement along with affiliate SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS.

The statement did not mention any investment details.

