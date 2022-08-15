South Korea's SK invests $250 mln in Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power tech
SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Inc 034730.KS said on Monday it and an affiliate invested $250 million in TerraPower, a U.S. venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates that develops small-sized nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.
SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said it made the investment with affiliate SK Innovation 096770.KS as part of a total $750 million fundraising round co-led by Gates.
The investment in small modular reactors, which SK said is a competitive carbon-free energy source, goes toward SK Group's pledge in 2021 to reduce 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030, SK said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)
((joyce.lee@tr.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
