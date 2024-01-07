South Korea's SK Hynix sets initial price guidance for dollar bond - term sheet

Adds SK Hynix statement, details

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS set the initial price guidance for a dollar bond deal on Monday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bond could raise up to $1 billion, Reuters reported last week, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The initial price guidance for a three-year, fixed rate bond has been set at Treasuries plus 180 basis points (bps), the term sheet showed. A 5 year bond initial price guidance is Treasuries plus 200 bps.

Investors have placed orders worth more than $1.5 billion on Monday, according to a message sent by the deal's bookrunners.

"We plan to use the proceedings from the bond issue to refinance the existing debt coming due. The issue amount will be determined according to market conditions," SK Hynix said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.