South Korea's SK Hynix mandates banks for potential dollar bond deal - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 02, 2024 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS has mandated eight investment banks for a potential dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

SK Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

