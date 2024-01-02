South Korea's SK Hynix mandates banks for potential dollar bond deal - term sheet

Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS has mandated eight investment banks for a potential dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

SK Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.