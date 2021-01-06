Oil
South Korea's SK Group invests $1.5 bln in fuel cell maker Plug Power

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

South Korea-based conglomerate SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc and through a partnership help provide hydrogen fuel cell products to the Korean and broader Asian markets, the companies said.

As part of the partnership, a U.S. unit of SK Group will acquire about 51.4 million shares of Plug Power at a price of $29.2893 per share.

