South Korea's SK Energy starts July gasoil sales - sources

June 14, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy SKENGG.UL has started offering July-loading 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes via a tender, after selling several jet fuel cargoes earlier, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The refiner is looking to sell three 300,000-barrel cargoes via the tender which closes on June 14 with same-day validity.

The loading dates for these cargoes are July 10-12, July 13-15, July 16-18, the sources added.

SK Energy previously sold at least four 300,000-barrel spot cargoes of jet fuel in the past week, with some market players saying they were done at slight discounts to Singapore quotes.

