South Korea's SK Energy offers more Sept jet fuel in 2 weeks - sources

August 21, 2023 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy, owned by SK Innovation 096770.KS, is offering more September-loading jet fuel for sale via a tender in two weeks, three sources said on Monday.

The refiner is looking to sell at least one 300,000-barrel cargo to load Sept. 28-30 via the tender, which closes on Aug. 21 with same-day validity.

At least three jet fuel cargoes have been sold for loading by first-half September by SK Energy since Aug. 11 either by sales tender or private negotiations, Reuters records showed. Early September cargoes were sold at a small premium linked to free on board Singapore prices.

Separately, the refiner also sold at least a total of four 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for first-half September loading.

The 500ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes were sold at a discount of more than $2 a barrel, one source said.

More gasoil cargoes will likely be offered this week from the refiner, a second source said.

SK Energy typically does not comment on commercial matters.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

