South Korea's SK Energy offers more July gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy, owned by SK Innovation 096770.KS, has issued its fourth tender in seven days seeking to sell two end-July loading gasoil cargoes, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The latest tender will close on Thursday, with same day validity.

The refiner is offering one 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo with loading dates on July 29-31 and one 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo loading July 26-28, the sources added.

The increase in spot sales from the refiner comes as it is expected to ramp up operations from July after completing planned maintenance on some of its refinery units.

SK Energy sold some cargoes earlier in the week loading around July 20 at a discount of around 20-30 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sonali Paul)

