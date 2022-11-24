South Korea's SK Energy offers more December gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy [RIC:RIC:SKENGG.UL] has issued a tender to sell one more 300,000-barrel December-loading gasoil cargo, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The tender to sell one 10 ppm or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo will close on Nov. 25, with bids to remain valid until 10 p.m. Singapore time (1400 GMT) on the same day.

The laycan, or the loading time, for the cargo is between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, the sources added.

The company previously closed three earlier tenders on Nov. 14, Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 for six 300,000-barrel gasoil cargoes of 10 ppm sulphur or 500 ppm sulphur loading within December.

One of the two sources attributed the more number of tenders for December barrels to the higher production rates at their refinery units after turnaround.

SK Energy could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

