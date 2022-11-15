South Korea's SK Energy offers more December gasoil

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy has issued tenders to sell two more 300,000-barrel December-loading gasoil cargoes, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The tenders to sell one 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo and one 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo will close on Nov. 15, with bids to remain valid until 10 p.m. Singapore time (1400 GMT) on the same day.

The company also issued a tender to sell 300,000 barrels of December-loading jet fuel with the same validity as the gasoil tenders.

The company closed a tender on Nov. 14 for two 300,000-barrel gasoil cargoes loading in the second half of December.

SK Energy representatives could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap Editing by David Goodman )

