South Korea's SK Energy offers more April gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner SK Energy Co Ltd SKENGG.UL has issued a tender to sell more April-loading 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes after selling at least one cargo in the past two weeks, three industry sources said on Wednesday.

The tender, seeking to sell two 300,000-barrel lots, will close at 2 p.m. local time (0600GMT), with validity up to 10 p.m. local time, the sources said.

The company sold the earlier loading cargo at a discount of 20-30 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, after offering at least two lots, Reuters records show.

The fresh offers show that the refiner may have changed their sales strategy to offer more gasoil first, instead of jet fuel, following better netbacks amid a wider regrade spread JETREG10SGMc1, one of the three sources said.

SK Energy was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Varun H K)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.