South Korea's SK Energy offers January gasoil lots

December 13, 2022 — 01:43 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy [RIC:RIC:SKENGG.UL] has issued a tender to sell up to six January-loading gasoil cargoes, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Dec. 13, with bids validity up to the close of business on the same day.

The company is looking to sell four 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading in Jan. 3-5, Jan. 9-11, Jan. 14-16, Jan. 19-21 from Ulsan, they said.

Loading timings for the two 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes were Jan. 16-18 and Jan. 25-27.

SK Energy was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.