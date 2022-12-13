South Korea's SK Energy offers January gasoil lots

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy [RIC:RIC:SKENGG.UL] has issued a tender to sell up to six January-loading gasoil cargoes, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Dec. 13, with bids validity up to the close of business on the same day.

The company is looking to sell four 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading in Jan. 3-5, Jan. 9-11, Jan. 14-16, Jan. 19-21 from Ulsan, they said.

Loading timings for the two 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes were Jan. 16-18 and Jan. 25-27.

SK Energy was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

