South Korea's SK Energy offers Dec-loading gasoil - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

November 13, 2022 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Energy has issued a tender to sell two cargoes of 10-ppm sulphur gasoil loading in the second half of December, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The tender for these 300,000-barrel cargoes will close Nov. 14 afternoon, with bids to remain valid until 10 p.m. Singapore time (1400 GMT) on the same day.

SK Energy does not comment on tenders.

The company previously sold November-loading 10-ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes at a premium of $1-$2 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

