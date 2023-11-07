News & Insights

South Korea's short-selling ban was right decision, finance minister says

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

November 07, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday he agreed with financial authorities' decision to ban short-selling in the local stock market.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho was speaking in response to a lawmaker's question during a parliamentary session.

The lawmaker was criticizing the ban and saying it would hinder South Korea from being included in a developed market index by global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

Choo said the government was working on several ways to improve the local stock market and win promotion to a developed market index.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.